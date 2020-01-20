Delhi Police Busts Betting Racket During India-Australia ODI, 11 Arrested

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday have busted a cricket betting racket and arrested 11 people. The cops have also recovered 70 mobile phones, 2 TVs, registers and 7 laptops from the spot. The bets were mostly placed on India-Australia third one-day international which was played in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

According to the police, bets worth Rs 2 crore were placed on the match which was won by India by seven wickets.

Fate of the match

India defeated Australia in the third and final One Day International (ODI) by seven wickets, winning the ODI series 2-1. Opener Rohit Sharma was awarded the Man of the Match award for scoring 119 runs, which gave the home side the perfect start to go on and finish the match. Skipper Virat Kohli came very close to his 44th ton before Josh Hazlewood got rid of the Indian skipper. From there on, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey took over the reins and completed the win for the home side.

India will now travel to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and one Test match.

