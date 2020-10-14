Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Beat Rajasthan By 13 Runs; Climb To The Top Of The Table

Delhi defeat Rajasthan by 13 runs in Match 30 of Dream 11 IPL.

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:12 IST, October 14th 2020
Its over for Rajasthan

Good Death bowling. Just 25 runs came from the last 5 overs. Excellent from Ashwin, Nortje, Rabada and Tushar. Delhi win by 13 runs.

pointer
23:06 IST, October 14th 2020
The game moving like a pendulum

What a save at the boundary line by Ajinkya Rahane! Saved a six! And has potentially saved the match for his team here!

pointer
23:02 IST, October 14th 2020
Rabada gets his 1st wicket

Kagiso Rabada gets rid of Jofra Archer! World Class. First Nortje, now Rabada. The last 10 balls have changed the game. High-quality death bowling from Delhi. Score -138/7 after 18.4 overs

pointer
22:58 IST, October 14th 2020
Score - 137/6 after 18 overs

4 runs and a wicket from the 18th over. A brilliant display of death bowling from Nortje.

pointer
22:54 IST, October 14th 2020
WICKET! Uthappa departs

Nortje to Uthappa, Bowled! Can this be the turning point? Rajasthan need 27 runs in 15 balls. Score -135/6

pointer
22:49 IST, October 14th 2020
Rabada is back into the attack

17 overs bowled, Score 133/5. Rajasthan need 29 runs from 18 balls. 

pointer
22:44 IST, October 14th 2020
Score - 125/5 after 16 overs

Brilliant spell of bowling from Ashwin. Concedes just 2 runs of the 16th over. Ends his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-17-1

pointer
22:41 IST, October 14th 2020
DROPPED!

Back of a length delivery on leg stump and Tewatia just helps it towards the fielder at fine leg. Nortje runs in and then fails to hold onto the catch. Will that prove costly, knowing Tewatia's heroics as a finisher. Score after 15 overs - 123/5

 

pointer
22:31 IST, October 14th 2020
Another Wicket! Sloppy Cricket from Rajasthan

This game is just swinging like a pendulum. Uthappa makes a horrible call and Riyan Parag is run out. Score 110/5  after 13.2 overs.

pointer
22:23 IST, October 14th 2020
Axar gets his 1st wicket of the match

A poor shot. It skids through with the arm and crashes into middle. Length was pretty full as well. . Score - 97/4 after 11.4 overs.

