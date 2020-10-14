IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Beat Rajasthan By 13 Runs; Climb To The Top Of The Table

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Good Death bowling. Just 25 runs came from the last 5 overs. Excellent from Ashwin, Nortje, Rabada and Tushar. Delhi win by 13 runs.
What a save at the boundary line by Ajinkya Rahane! Saved a six! And has potentially saved the match for his team here!
Kagiso Rabada gets rid of Jofra Archer! World Class. First Nortje, now Rabada. The last 10 balls have changed the game. High-quality death bowling from Delhi. Score -138/7 after 18.4 overs
4 runs and a wicket from the 18th over. A brilliant display of death bowling from Nortje.
Nortje to Uthappa, Bowled! Can this be the turning point? Rajasthan need 27 runs in 15 balls. Score -135/6
17 overs bowled, Score 133/5. Rajasthan need 29 runs from 18 balls.
Brilliant spell of bowling from Ashwin. Concedes just 2 runs of the 16th over. Ends his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-17-1
Back of a length delivery on leg stump and Tewatia just helps it towards the fielder at fine leg. Nortje runs in and then fails to hold onto the catch. Will that prove costly, knowing Tewatia's heroics as a finisher. Score after 15 overs - 123/5
This game is just swinging like a pendulum. Uthappa makes a horrible call and Riyan Parag is run out. Score 110/5 after 13.2 overs.
A poor shot. It skids through with the arm and crashes into middle. Length was pretty full as well. . Score - 97/4 after 11.4 overs.
