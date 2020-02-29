The Debate
Delhi Wins Silver In National School Games U-14 Cricket Tournament

Cricket News

Riding on a superlative performance by best batsman of the tournament Aakarsh Malhotra and captain Kapil Dev's all-round performance, Delhi won the silver medal

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai |

Riding on a superlative performance by best batsman of the tournament Aakarsh Malhotra and captain Kapil Dev's all-round performance, Delhi won the silver medal in the 20 overs Under-14 School Games Cricket tournament played in Kopargaon, Shirdi, Maharashtra on Saturday. 

Read: Kyle Jamieson reveals Team India's batting weakness as he grabs a fifer in second Test

In the finals, Aakarsh Malhotra scored a fabulous 48 runs off 50 balls with 7 boundaries to post a challenging 105 runs but the seven-times champion UP under-14 played team game to wipe off the target in 18 overs.

Aakarsh was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament with 143 runs with a strike rate of 109.16, captain Kapil Dev got the man of the match in the semi-finals against Uttarakhand for his match, winning 35 runs and 2 wickets for 1 run in 2 overs.

If Akarsh was the most attractive and prolific scorer of the tournament, Kapil Dev won player of the match in as many as four matches -- highest by any player in the tournament. Kapil scored 104 runs and took 8 wickets and was easily the best all-rounder of the tournament.

Read: Michael Vaughan states the feat India need to achieve to be called 'a great Test team'

Gurnoor Singh was adjudged the best upcoming bowler of the tournament with 6 wickets and a fantastic economy of 5.57. 

Vivaan Jindal was another left-arm orthodox spinner who took six wickets to steal the limelight with his impeccable and incisive bowling performance. 

Sarthak Ray was the man of the match for his 3 wickets for 14 runs against Jammu & Kashmir. 

Delhi coach Vinod Kumar Matta received the runner up trophy for the team as Uttar Pradesh won the tournament for the seventh time in a row.

Read: Little Master meets Little Master: Sachin Tendulkar gets an adorable surprise from a fan

Read: Indians playing shots kept us in game: Jamieson

Published:
COMMENT
