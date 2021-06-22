DER Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For T20 Vitality Blast 2021

Derbyshire County will take on the Leicestershire County Cricket Club in a group stage game of the Vitality Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the County Cricket Ground, Derby on June 22, 2021. Here is our DER vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

MATCHDAY:



Leicestershire Foxes

@VitalityBlast

7pm

The Incora County Ground



— Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) June 22, 2021

Vitality Blast 2021: DER vs LEI preview

Two of the bottom-most sides in the North Group of the Vitality Blast 2021, Derbyshire and Leicestershire will go up against each other once again on Tuesday. With two wins from seven games, Derbyshire are at the 7th place on the table. With two consecutive losses in the runup to this, the team will hope to win and start climbing up in the rankings as the halfway stage of the game approaches. Meanwhile, with only one win from six matches, Leicestershire are at the 8th place and won their last match by 34 runs. The DER vs LEI scorecard from their last match shows a 23-run win for Derbyshire.

DER vs LEI: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the County Cricket Ground, Derby has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 this season and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 17°C, with 40% humidity and 91% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

DER vs LEI Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

DER: Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

LEI: Josh Inglis (wk), Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

DER vs LEI best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Josh Inglis, Naveen-ul-Haq

Vice-Captain – Leus du Plooy, Logan van Beek

Josh Inglis and Leus du Plooy will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

DER vs LEI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Leus du Plooy, Scott Steel, Harry Came

All-Rounders – Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Naveen-ul-Haq, George Scrimshaw

DER vs LEI Dream11 Prediction

According to our DER vs LEI Dream11 prediction, Derbyshire are likely to edge past Leicestershire and win this match.

Note: The DER vs LEI player record and as a result, the DER vs LEI best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DER vs LEI Dream11 team and DER vs LEI prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Leicestershire Foxes Twitter