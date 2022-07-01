The Indian T20 team is all set to take on English county side Derbyshire Falcons in a 20-over match at the Incora County Ground. Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is set to lead the Indian outfit in the match with Hardik Pandya sitting out. The Indian team are playing practice games in England to acclimitize to the surroundings before the limited-overs series against England. Cricket fans wondering how to catch the live action and playing XI news of the DER vs IND T20 match can check out the information below.

Where is the Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match taking place?

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match is taking place at the Incora County Ground in Derby, England.

When is the Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match taking place?

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match is taking place on the 1st July.

At what will Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match start?

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match will start at 11:15 PM IST ( 7 PM Local Time).

How to watch Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match.

Where to watch Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match live streaming?

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 match can be streamed on Derbyshire TV. Here is the link:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go-Ehahho7I

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction

Dinesh Karthik will get the opportunity to lead the Indian side against Derbyshire. Hardik Pandya is rested with several Indian youngsters likely to get an opportunity to play in English conditions.

Here some of the players to be picked in your Dream11 team:-

Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batsman has been prolific form for India in T20 international. Even though he wasn't among the runs in the recently-concluded Ireland series, Kishan is expected to score runs against Derbyshire.

Sanju Samson: He scored 77 runs in the second T20 international vs Ireland and would look to leave behind the disapppointment of not being picked for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is vs England against Derby.

Shan Masood: The Pakistan international has been a leading run-scorer for Derbyshire this season and is expected to play a big part in the match. He has scored 516 runs as captain in the T20 Blast.

George Scrimshaw: 24-year-old pacer has not gone wicketless in the last 5 matches for Derby despite occasionally being expensive.

Rahul Tripathi: The batter did not get any gametime against Ireland, so would be looking to make most of the opportunity against Derby.

Umran Malik: The J&K pacer can be expensive with the ball but is always a good-wicket taking option for his team. Expect him to provide some points for his Dream11 team owners.

Derbyshire vs India: Probable Playing XI

India

Dinesh Karthik (wk) (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Derbyshire

Shan Masood (C), Luis Reece, Hilton Cartwright, Harry Came, Leus Du Plooy, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan, Sam Conners, George Scrimshaw