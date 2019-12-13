DES Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Desert Riders will take on Heat Stormers in the 13th match of the Qatar T10 League. The match will take place at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday, December 13. It will commence at 11:30 PM (IST).

Desert Riders are at the third position on the league points table with 5 points in their account. They have played four matches so far in this league. Of that, they won two matches and lost one match. One match was abandoned in this league. Their last match was against the Falcon Hunters, which they lost by 6 wickets.

On the other hand, the Heat Stormers are at the 5th position with 1 point in their account. They have played 3 matches so far in this league. Of that, they lost two matches. One match was abandoned in this league. Their last match was against the Swift Gallopers, which they lost by 66 runs.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

DES vs HEA squads

Desert Riders Squad: Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Imal Malindu Liyanage, Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer, Sohail Tanvir, Mujeeb Khan, Ajay Lalcheta, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Mirza Baig, Shahadat Hossain, Khurram Manzoor, Javed Ahmadi, Ramith Rambukwella, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Amjad Gul

Heat Stormers Squad: Manpreet Gony (Captain), Naeem Islam, Mohammad Shahid, Andri Berenger, Fazal Rahman Zazai, Batin Shah, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Scott Edwards, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gayan Munaweera, Dharmang Patel, Owais Ahmed, Raja Amir, Imraz Rafi, Talal Ahmed, Afsarullah Khan, Satvir Singh

DES vs HEA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Adnan Mirza

Batsmen: Muhammad Tanveer (Vice-captain), Muhammad Ikram, Andri Berenger, Andri Berenger

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Owais Ahmed, Satvir Singh

All-rounders: Ramith Rambukwella, Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Sikandar Raza

Desert Riders start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

