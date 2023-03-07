Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New IPL Jersey; 'a Work Of Art That Represents LSG's Spirit'

Shri Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), Dr Sanjiv Goenka Owner of Lucknow Super Giants, Mr Gautam Gambhir Global Mentor Lucknow Super Giants and Mr KL Rahul Captain Lucknow Super Giants together unveiled the new club jersey for 2023 .

More than just a uniform, the new jersey kit for the Lucknow Super Giants, designed by Mr Kunal Rawal, is a work of art, craftsmanship, intelligent design and vibrancy. Exuding a sense of sportsmanship, unity and performance, the jersey design perfectly represents the unapologetic passion of a young and fierce Lucknow Super Giants team, and the relentless spirit of the game of cricket.

Inspired by the visual art of the world’s most famous graphic artist, M.C. Escher — this exclusive design is intended to make a statement that is bold, yet minimalist, precise yet chaotic — much like the nature of the sport itself. Taking a cue from the artist’s mathematically inspired artwork, the geometric print is riddled with enigmatic details that manifest in a larger-than-life way, with a meaning and purpose at each fold.

Taking a play on the acronym LSG, you will see the alphabets come to life in an interconnected three-dimensional pattern — the more you look at it, the more you see it unfold, in the most mesmerising way. Lucknowi art, linear stitching lines, menacing parametric patterns and chikankari work all converge to express the sentiments of tradition in a modern world of sport and design. The colour play is inspired from the LSG logo — with a newly introduced blue — one that reminds you of the sky above the pitch, of an India filled with cricket lovers, of a peace and unity that brings us all together. The Limoges blue in a gel foil gives the jersey a regal, yet contemporary touch, while the signature armour blocks in bright orange on the sides of the jersey add a unique edge to the look — and seamlessly continue to the trouser sides, ensuring a statement is made whether the jersey is tucked in or out. The pop of green further complements the colour play in an unassuming fashion.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka Owner Lucknow Super Giants - "A cricket jersey is more than just a uniform, it is a convergence of intelligent design, vibrant spirit and intricate craftsmanship. It's indeed an honour and a privilege to have Shri Jay Shah unveil our Lucknow Super Giants jersey. It is our good fortune to be able to present to all the people of Lucknow and the entire Uttar Pradesh with Naya Rang, Naya Josh, Naya Andaaz, all manifesting in our new jersey. We hope to live up to the promise of excellence. "

Mr Gautam Gambhir Global Mentor Lucknow Super Giants - " This jersey is a manifestation of how two seemingly disparate worlds of fashion and sport come together, bringing a new wave of energy intermingled with glamour to the universe of cricket. "

Mr Kunal Rawal Fashion Designer - " The Lucknow Super Giants x Kunal Rawal jersey kit exudes a sense of sportsmanship, unity and performance in a fashion-forward, youthful disposition. Taking the jersey beyond the pitch and onto the runway, we are showcasing our design and the enigmatic elements in an exclusive show: KR for LSG. Come witness the spirit of teamwork between fashion and sport as we proudly launch the LSG jersey kit."

The jersey launch was simulcasted by live screenings, on-ground activations and events in cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Pryagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.