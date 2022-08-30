The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match was a nail-biting affair with the Men in Blue winning the match by 5 wickets against the Men in Green. Team India had Bhuvneshwar Kumar to thank for an inspiring bowling effort while Hardik Pandya's all-around show turned the match in India's favour. All eyes were on Virat Kohli's form during the match with the former Team India skipper showing glimpses of his old self with a couple of strokes. Former India skipper Kapil Dev during an interview with ANI was not only excited about Legend League Cricket coming back but also discussed India vs Pakistan match, Virat Kohli's form and Hardik Pandya's fitness.

Kapil Dev calls Ind vs Pak match value for money

The India vs Pakistan battle has always been fiercely contested and even fans have enjoyed watching the contest. The recent Asia Cup 2022 match was another classic match. Speaking of the recent nail-biting encounter, Kapil Dev said, "I can only say that cricket won. One team had to win but the match was really fantastic. Both the teams played well and there was value for money. The team that won gets joy and happiness and can go home with a smile but people who lose can say that they can come back and try next time and beat them. India vs Pakistan match is something you won't get sleep without watching."

I am worried about Hardik Pandya's injuries: Kapil Dev

Hardik Pandya is not only one of the finest all-rounders in the world currently but also an important part of Team India. The cricketer had recently returned from his injury and has looked in fabulous form. Not only did he play one full IPL season but has been part of the Indian team for various series recently. He even led the T20 team in Ireland giving a clear picture of his fitness.

With the T20 World Cup approaching Kapil Dev during the interview spoke about Pandya needing to look after his fitness as his injury could be critical for the team. He said, "Any all-rounder is a cherry on the cake. Pandya made us so proud and only thing is that he has to look after himself because the person of his ability gets injured then the whole team gets injured. Nobody can doubt his abilities the only thing that I am worried about sometimes is his injuries".

'He needs just one good inning to be back': Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli's form has been the subject of debate for the past three years with the former India skipper failing to score a single century. Coming into the Asia Cup, Kohli was struggling for runs but in the match against Pakistan, he gave a glimpse of his old form while scoring 35 runs.

Speaking about Virat Kohli's current form Kapil Dev said, "I am not worried about Virat Kohli's form but it's good to see him back. Saw a couple of shots that made an impact I just want him to be more sure about that. He is coming back and looked good. He was lucky to be dropped in the first over but whatever he was playing he was there. I like his attitude not today but last ten years and that makes him a much bigger player than anybody else"

The former World Cup winner was also asked about how a cricketer should try to keep focus especially when he is going through poor form. Kapil Dev in his reply said, "I think don't focus on runs for the country but understand that you are representing the country which is much bigger than that anything else. He should still feel he is representing the country. No player in every match will get zero but I think with his ability and talent he should not take time to come back into the form. He needs just one good inning to be back and i have no doubt about it."