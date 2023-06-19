Despite Massive Credentials, Why World No.1 Test Bowler R Ashwin Always Takes The Fall?

Why you're reading this: Ravichandran Ashwin was not included in the playing XI for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia despite being one of the best spinners in the game. Ravindra Jadeja got a nod from the team management to play in the final instead. He featured as India's sole spinner in the ultimate clash that took place in England from June 7 to 11. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had cited conditions as the reason behind Ashwin's exclusion.

Why Ashwin always takes the fall?

While Ashwin is a regular inclusion when matches are held on home soil, he often finds himself sidelined when India plays in England, South Africa, and New Zealand. Critics have been quick to question Team India's decision to favor Jadeja over Ashwin, sparking an ongoing discussion about team strategy and selection choices. However, there are reasons behind India's preference for Jadeja, which deserve closer examination.

One of the primary arguments in favor of Jadeja's selection is his versatility as a batsman. In challenging conditions abroad, where Ashwin's effectiveness as an all-rounder is in question, India requires a bowler who can make a significant contribution with the bat at the crucial number 7 position. Jadeja has proven himself to be a reliable batsman, displaying his prowess with crucial innings in unfamiliar conditions.

Furthermore, Ashwin's tendency to experiment with variations on foreign pitches has drawn criticism. This approach often allows batsmen to score freely against him, subsequently relieving the pressure built by the fast bowlers. Although Ashwin showcased exceptional performance in Australia, where the pitches provide a beneficial bounce for spinners, his effectiveness in other overseas conditions has been a subject of debate.

Jadeja, on the other hand, consistently maintains a stump-to-stump bowling line, effectively controlling the run flow and keeping pressure on the batsmen, even if he may not amass a large number of wickets.

Is the recent rise of India's fast bowling lineup another reason?

The strength of India's fast bowling lineup is another crucial factor influencing team selection. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav in prime form, even a seasoned campaigner like Ishant Sharma struggles to secure a spot in the playing 11. Given the exceptional skills of these fast bowlers, the reliance on spinners is relatively reduced in foreign conditions, especially after Virat Kohli took over the captaincy in 2014.

India's team strategy often revolves around a combination of three fast bowlers, an all-rounder spinner (usually Jadeja), and a fast bowling all-rounder. This leaves one vacant spot, typically occupied by players like Shardul Thakur.

As the cricketing world awaits the next series and selection announcements, the question of Ashwin's role will continue to be a topic of intense discussion among fans and experts alike, with the final decision ultimately resting in the hands of the Indian team management.

