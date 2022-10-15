Despite Recent Poor Form, Suresh Raina Calls This Player Rohit's 'go-to Guy' In T20 WC

Suresh Raina, a former cricketer for India, has named the player he believes Rohit Sharma, the team's captain, will heavily rely on during the upcoming T20 World Cup. Raina named Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Rohit's 'go-to guy' for the marquee ICC event, saying he always delivers when it matters the most. Raina said Bhuvneshwar is an experienced bowler and has done really well in the past, adding that sometimes bowlers can go for runs in this format of the game.

"Bhuvi is an experienced bowler. He has done really well. Sometimes you go for runs, but he still has that swing. He is still the go-to guy for the skipper because he always delivers when it mattered the most. When Virat scored a hundred, he also took five wickets against Afghanistan and bowled really well. He has that knuckleball, swing and he hits areas well," Raina said.

Bhuvneshwar, however, has not been in his best form ever since he returned to the international setup from an injury. The right-arm pacer was part of the Indian squad in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in five matches. Despite picking wickets, Bhuvneshwar leaked far too many runs in crucial stages, which cost India a couple of important games in the tournament.

Bhuvneshwar has played 79 T20I matches for India and has picked 85 wickets at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 7.02. In last year's IPL, Bhuvneshwar finished as the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 16 matches.

India suffer major blow

Meanwhile, Team India has suffered a major blow even before the tournament could begin, losing a couple of very important players to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah is on the top of the list of players India will deeply miss during the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja is another crucial player who will not be part of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Backup players: Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Image: PTI