Last Updated:

'Devastated, We Lost A Legend': Tributes Pour In As Australia Great Rod Marsh Passes Away

Rod Marsh, a former Australian great, died on Friday at the age of 74. Marsh was sent to an Adelaide hospital after suffering a major heart attack last week.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ricky ponting, Rod Marsh, Australia, Cricket news, Rod Marsh passes away, Rod Marsh death, Rod Marsh demise, Adam Gilchrist, Rod Marsh tributes

Image: cricket.com.au


Rod Marsh, a former Australian great, died on Friday at the age of 74. Marsh was sent to an Adelaide hospital after suffering a major heart attack last week. Until his death this morning, he was in a medically induced coma. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who represented Australia from 1970 to 1984, received a flood of tributes on social media.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was among those who expressed their sympathy. Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Tom Moody, and Aaron Finch all posted respect for the renowned cricketer on their respective social media handles. Marsh's demise is being mourned by the members of the cricket fraternity all over the world.

"I can't quite believe it, I just thought he was invincible. He was my absolute hero and inspiration to all I set out to achieve and have a crack at. It really was him; he was just an idol, he helped me pursue what I wanted to do. To have him come into my life and have such a profound impact on my sporting life and then personal life as a mate - I still can't believe that he was in my group of friends, in my friendship circle," former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist told SEN Radio. 

READ | Ashes 2021, Australia vs England: Full schedule, squads, venues, live streaming and more

Rod Marsh's career

Marsh is survived by his wife Ros and children, Paul, Dan, and Jamie. Marsh was a member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame and the ICC Hall of Fame. He was part of the hugely successful Australian side in the 1970s, which also had the likes of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. Marsh was most famously known for his partnership with Lillee from behind the wicket. 

READ | Australia vs England 2nd Test: Ashes series is turning out to be a one-sided affair

Marsh played 96 Tests and 92 One-Day Internationals for Australia. He made his Test debut against England on November 27, 1970. During the course of his playing career, Marsh amassed a total of 3,633 runs in the longest format and 1,225 runs in ODIs at averages of 26.51 and 20.08, respectively. Marsh was the first Australian wicketkeeper to hit a century in Test cricket. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1972. He also took 343 catches and effected 12 stumpings in his career. 

READ | World Test Championship 2021-23: Updated Points table after Australia vs England 2nd Test

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team players wore black armbands to pay respect to Marsh during their match against Pakistan on Friday. The Australian Test team led by Pat Cummins is currently in Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The first Test match is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

READ | Ashes 2021: Joe Root makes bold claim ahead of Australia vs England Boxing Day Test

Image: cricket.com.au
 

Tags: Ricky ponting, Rod Marsh, Australia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com