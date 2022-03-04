'Devastated, We Lost A Legend': Tributes Pour In As Australia Great Rod Marsh Passes Away

Rod Marsh, a former Australian great, died on Friday at the age of 74. Marsh was sent to an Adelaide hospital after suffering a major heart attack last week. Until his death this morning, he was in a medically induced coma. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who represented Australia from 1970 to 1984, received a flood of tributes on social media.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was among those who expressed their sympathy. Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Tom Moody, and Aaron Finch all posted respect for the renowned cricketer on their respective social media handles. Marsh's demise is being mourned by the members of the cricket fraternity all over the world.

"I can't quite believe it, I just thought he was invincible. He was my absolute hero and inspiration to all I set out to achieve and have a crack at. It really was him; he was just an idol, he helped me pursue what I wanted to do. To have him come into my life and have such a profound impact on my sporting life and then personal life as a mate - I still can't believe that he was in my group of friends, in my friendship circle," former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist told SEN Radio.

Devastated, we have lost a legend. Rod Marsh was a great player, a great coach and one of the best people I have ever met. My thoughts are with Ros, Paul, Dan and Jamie. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 4, 2022

So sad to hear the news of the passing of Rod Marsh.. what a legend of a cricketer, a great bloke who made everyone feel welcome in this great game. #RIP 🕉 Shanti — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 3, 2022

Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate. 😢😢 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 4, 2022

Thoughts are with the Marsh family at an incredibly difficult time. Australia has lost a cricketing icon and legend today! Vale Rod Marsh https://t.co/XOfiulOnMG — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 4, 2022

Very sad to hear of the passing of Rod Marsh. As a kid he was my favourite player. He was part of one of the most exciting eras in Australian and world cricket. He will be remembered as one of Australia’s greatest ever Test cricket players. pic.twitter.com/SvRhe2u2z9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 4, 2022

Sad day with the passing of the great Rod Marsh. His saying, “cricket is a simple game made complicated” still resonates with me. Rod will be missed, thoughts are with his family. #ripRodMarsh — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) March 3, 2022

Rod Marsh's career

Marsh is survived by his wife Ros and children, Paul, Dan, and Jamie. Marsh was a member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame and the ICC Hall of Fame. He was part of the hugely successful Australian side in the 1970s, which also had the likes of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. Marsh was most famously known for his partnership with Lillee from behind the wicket.

Marsh played 96 Tests and 92 One-Day Internationals for Australia. He made his Test debut against England on November 27, 1970. During the course of his playing career, Marsh amassed a total of 3,633 runs in the longest format and 1,225 runs in ODIs at averages of 26.51 and 20.08, respectively. Marsh was the first Australian wicketkeeper to hit a century in Test cricket. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1972. He also took 343 catches and effected 12 stumpings in his career.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team players wore black armbands to pay respect to Marsh during their match against Pakistan on Friday. The Australian Test team led by Pat Cummins is currently in Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The first Test match is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

