Devdutt Padikkal IPL Price, Height, Top Career Stats As Opener Smashes Yuvraj Singh Record

It is a rare sight to see Virat Kohli stand at the non-striker end to enjoy a brilliant batting display while chasing a score. Fans experienced the same in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match where Devdutt Padikkal registered his maiden century in the Indian Premier League. Devdutt Padikkal was purchased by the Royal Challengers in the year 2019 for INR 20 lakh.

Devdutt Padikkal hundred vs RR

The Rajasthan Royals had a rough start to their innings after Mohammed Siraj took the wickets of Jos Buttler and David Miller. The Royals had lost their top order batsmen by the end of 7 overs with a score of 43 runs. In the end, the Rajasthan Royals managed to score 177 runs with the help of quick knocks by Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia.

While chasing the score, Devdutt Padikkal showed intent from the beginning to go all out against the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. He scored 101 runs from 52 balls with a strike rate of 194.23. He hit a staggering eleven 4s and six 6s. Virat Kohli supported the Karnataka batsmen by scoring 72 runs from 47 balls which created a milestone of 6000 runs in the IPL.

Devdutt Padikkal breaks Yuvraj Singh's record

The Devdutt Padikkal hundred vs RR also broke a record that was previously held by Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh had the previous record of the highest score by an RCB batsman vs RR in the history of the IPL. Yuvraj Singh created the record when he scored 83 runs from 38 balls in Match 35 of IPL 2014. Devdutt Padikkal was also the leading run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2020 with 472 runs in 15 matches.

Devdutt Padikkal IPL price

Devdutt Padikkal height stands at 1.9 metres. During the match, the commentators mentioned the benefit of Devdutt Padikkal's height in helping him to score runs and hit freely. Devdutt Padikkal was first purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2019 for a base price of INR 20 lakh. He made his debut for RCB in the Year 2020 where his role as an opener was to give a solid foundation to the team. As an opener, Padikkal scored 473 runs in 15 matches with an average of 31.53. The Devdutt Padikkal IPL price has remained at INR 20 lakh since he was retained for the year 2020 and 2021.

Image Source: RCB Twitter