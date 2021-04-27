Devdutt Padikkal Reveals If He Is Dating Or Not In Funny Interview With Mr. Nags: WATCH

Made world-famous by his spectacular opening partnerships for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2020, Karnataka youngster Devdutt Padikkal gave fans some rare insight into his personal life. Talking on the popular RCB Insider channel to the popular Mr. Nags, the young batsman manoeuvred expertly around perhaps some of the most asked questions about him including a fan favourite: 'Does Devdutt Padikkal have a girlfriend?'

RCB Insider ft. Devdutt Padikkal



Mr. Nags caught up with Namma Huduga Dev D over a game of basketball and tried his best to create controversies. Watch the hilarious episode on @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cVDpx4vjyd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

Does Devdutt Padikkal have a girlfriend?

Currently on tour with the Royal Challengers Bangalore side, Mr Nags (aka Danish Sait, the team's entertainer-in chief) took on team youngster Devdutt Padikkal in an NBA Live game on the eve of the DC vs RCB showdown in Ahmedabad. In conversation with the opener, he revealed first and foremost that the duo's plans to shoot the interview at their hotel bar was denied owing to the fact that Padikkal is a mere 20 years of age - far younger than his records would make it seem. Getting straight to the point, Sait told Padikkal that he would ask him some of the most searched questions about him.

Unsurprisingly, the top question was, 'Does Devdutt Padikkal have a girlfriend?'. Visibly flustered, Padikkal immediately replied with a firm "no one", before unsuccessfully trying to turn the tables onto Sait. With a much more firm answer for the second most asked question, 'Who is Devdutt Padikkal's wife?', the youngster replied that he was simply too young to be married. As Sait remarked in the video - much to fans' pleasure - the giggly Padikkal also revealed that even though he meets people every day, he "had not met anybody" yet.

Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2021 stats

The Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2021 campaign got off to a slow start, with the youngster putting up just 11 and 25 in his first two games against Hyderabad and Kolkata. Not one to rest easy, however, the 20-year-old announced himself at the IPL 2021 by ending his slump with the most spectacular 101* knock against the Rajasthan Royals. With his maiden IPL century in the bag, Padikkal will now be seen playing against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 27. In his two years at the tournament, Padikkal has made a whopping 644 runs at a strike rate of 132.23 and an average of 35.77.

DC vs RCB live streaming

For the DC vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 27. The tournament will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Moreover, the DC vs RCB live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The DC vs RCB live scores can be found on the official website and social media pages of the IPL and the two teams involved.

