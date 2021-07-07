Last Updated:

Devdutt Padikkal Shares Heartfelt Message For His Birthday Twin & 'inspiration', MS Dhoni

Devdutt Padikkal sent a heartfelt message for the former skipper MS Dhoni as they share the same birth date. Devdutt addressed Dhoni as his inspiration.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: PTI AND RCB'S TWITTER


Former Indian Cricket team skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7, 2021. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Dhoni since midnight. While several cricketers wished Mahi on his special day, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal shared a heartfelt message for him. Devdutt Padikkal shares his birthday with cricketer MS Dhoni. Before cutting his cake in the presence of the Indian Cricket team, Devdutt wished MS Dhoni and called him his inspiration.

Devdutt Padikkal message for Dhoni

BCCI Twitter handle recently shared a video of Devdutt Padikkal. In the video, Devdutt was standing in front of his birthday cake. He asked everyone to keep quiet and said, "Before I cut the cake I would like to wish Mahi Bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling.". He then wished MS Dhoni and went on to celebrate his day with the team. The tweet read, " 2⃣ Birthdays 🎂 🎂 1⃣ Celebration 🥳 1⃣ Heartfelt message 💬 from Devdutt Padikkal to MS Dhoni ♥️🤗 #TeamIndia".

BCCI's wish for MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to its official social media handles to wish the former skipper, MS Dhoni, on his birthday. BCCI shared a poster of MS Dhoni and his legendary six to wish him on his special day. The tweet read, "A legend and an inspiration! Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni a very happy birthday.". The cricketer has entered in his 40s with 2021. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2021.

READ | MS Dhoni birthday: CSK players come up with special wish for 'Captain Cool' as he turns 40

BCCI's wish for Devdutt Padikkal

BCCI also wished Dhoni's birthday twin Devdutt Padikkal. The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a photo and video of Padikkal to wish him on his birthday. The tweet read, "Birthday boy all smiles Happy Birthday Devdutt Padilkkal #TeamIndia". BCCI also tweeted a video of the birthday boy Padikkal as he is currently practising for India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches. BCCI wrote, "SOUND ON! seconds of the birthday boy timing the ball to perfection in the nets Happy birthday, @devdpd07 #TeamIndia #SLvIND" in the tweet.

READ | MS Dhoni birthday: ICC shares clip exemplifying former Indian captain's tactical genius

IMAGE: PTI AND RCB'S TWITTER

READ | MS Dhoni birthday: Five times when former India skipper won matches with bold decisions
READ | Virat Kohli posts a nostalgic picture featuring MS Dhoni as 'Captain Cool' turns 40
READ | David Warner's wish for 'GOAT' & 'legend' MS Dhoni on his birthday makes fans go gaga
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND