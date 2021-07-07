Devdutt Padikkal Shares Heartfelt Message For His Birthday Twin & 'inspiration', MS Dhoni

Former Indian Cricket team skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7, 2021. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Dhoni since midnight. While several cricketers wished Mahi on his special day, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal shared a heartfelt message for him. Devdutt Padikkal shares his birthday with cricketer MS Dhoni. Before cutting his cake in the presence of the Indian Cricket team, Devdutt wished MS Dhoni and called him his inspiration.

Devdutt Padikkal message for Dhoni

BCCI Twitter handle recently shared a video of Devdutt Padikkal. In the video, Devdutt was standing in front of his birthday cake. He asked everyone to keep quiet and said, "Before I cut the cake I would like to wish Mahi Bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration for all of us and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling.". He then wished MS Dhoni and went on to celebrate his day with the team. The tweet read, " 2⃣ Birthdays 🎂 🎂 1⃣ Celebration 🥳 1⃣ Heartfelt message 💬 from Devdutt Padikkal to MS Dhoni ♥️🤗 #TeamIndia".

BCCI's wish for MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to its official social media handles to wish the former skipper, MS Dhoni, on his birthday. BCCI shared a poster of MS Dhoni and his legendary six to wish him on his special day. The tweet read, "A legend and an inspiration! Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni a very happy birthday.". The cricketer has entered in his 40s with 2021. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2021.

BCCI's wish for Devdutt Padikkal

BCCI also wished Dhoni's birthday twin Devdutt Padikkal. The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a photo and video of Padikkal to wish him on his birthday. The tweet read, "Birthday boy all smiles Happy Birthday Devdutt Padilkkal #TeamIndia". BCCI also tweeted a video of the birthday boy Padikkal as he is currently practising for India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches. BCCI wrote, "SOUND ON! seconds of the birthday boy timing the ball to perfection in the nets Happy birthday, @devdpd07 #TeamIndia #SLvIND" in the tweet.

Birthday boy all smiles 😊😃

Happy Birthday Devdutt Padilkkal 🎂 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uSxnHY2wSk — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

Happy birthday, @devdpd07! 👏🎂#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/dTh0E6bffu — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

IMAGE: PTI AND RCB'S TWITTER