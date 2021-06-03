Devon Convoy's Stunning Lord's Debut Brings 1800s Cricket Records And More Tumbling Down

In the ongoing England vs New Zealand Test, debutant Devon Conway has shattered multiple records. New Zealand opening batsman Devon Conway had his dream debut in England Vs New Zealand 1st Test which is going on at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Devon Conway played a formidable innings of 200 runs on his debut and became the seventh batsman to do so in the history of Test cricket. Among various records, the 29-year-old left-handed batsman also shattered records dating back to the 1800s.

The England vs New Zealand test series kicked off on Wednesday at Lord's and the hosts used the opportunity to deliver a powerful message to the entire world. The sport returned to the 'Home of Cricket' for the first time since the 2019 Ashes, and also marked the return of supporters into the stadiums.

Devon Conway breaks 125-year-old record

Devon Conway carried on his record-breaking spree on Day 2, even as wickets fell at the other end. Devon Conway Test debut was registered in the history books on Day 2 of the Test match after he went past 154 and broke a 125-year-old record held by the legendary KS Ranjitsinhji for the highest score by a batsman on Test debut in England. Devon Conway reached his double century with a hooked six. He was eventually run out for 200 off 347 balls, with New Zealand putting up 378.

Former England cricketer KS Ranjitsinhji held the record for the highest score by a debutant in England for 125 years. KS Ranjitsinhji had scored an unbeaten 154 against Australia in 1896 in Manchester.

Devon Conway Breaks Sourav Ganguly's 25 years old record

Devon Conway Test debut on the England Vs New Zealand Day 1 went into history books when he played a brilliant knock of 136 runs from 240 balls. With this knock, Conway became the 6th cricketer in history to score a century on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the India tour of England in 1996. On his Test debut, Ganguly played a brilliant knock of 131 runs which remained as the highest score by a Test debutant at Lord’s until the Devon Convoy debut century. What’s interesting to note is that the Devon Conway Sourav Ganguly record is marked by a peculiar coincidence where Sourav Ganguly and Devon Conway’s birthday falls on the same day of July 8.

(Image Credits: @BLACKCAPS/Twitter)