Devon Conway 200 Makes Former Indian Cricketer Applaud Among Others

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has broken a number of Test cricket records with his brilliant double century during the ongoing England vs New Zealand first Test match. Conway's knock of 200 made the New Zealand cricketer the first-ever batsman to score a double century on a Test debut in England. The Devon Conway debut knock has received several accolades from fans all around the world including a former Indian cricket legend.

Mohammad Kaif applauds Devon Conway's knock of 200

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter on Thursday to applaud the brilliant Devon Conway debut innings after the end of the second day. Kaif addressed the double century made by Devon Conway as true fairytale stuff. Considering the fact that Conway made a double century on his Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the former Indian cricketer feels that Conway will definitely go a long way in Test cricket.

Truly fairytale stuff. A double hundred on Test debut at the @HomeOfCricket, Lord’s. This man will definitely go a long long way.. Conway! #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wRZuJf01mO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 3, 2021

Reactions across Twitter after Devon Conway debut double century

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott also applauded the knock on Twitter while exclaiming that the double century by Conway was a 'bucket list stuff'. He also wrote that Conway had a dream start to his Test career at the Lord’s Cricket Ground which is considered as the home of cricket. On the other hand, New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham celebrated the Devon Conway 200 knock with a witty take on his run out. Conway was run out by Ollie Pope after his double century.

Wow! That is bucket list stuff! What a dream start to his test career at the home of cricket! pic.twitter.com/LcUEiOBLqP — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) June 3, 2021

Dev run out while batting like God pic.twitter.com/BscPDFhJAp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 3, 2021

Devon 🤌🏾 — Andile Phehlukwayo (@andileluck19) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway breaks records at the Lord's Cricket Ground

Devon Conway played a brilliant knock of 136 runs from 240 balls during the opening day of the Test match which made him the 6th cricketer in history to score a century on a Test debut at the Lord’s. He also broke Sourav Ganguly’s previous record of highest score by a Test debutant at Lord’s. Conway completed his double century during the second day when he hit a six while facing Mark Wood. This innings made Conway the 7th cricketer and the 2nd New Zealand cricketer to score a double century on Test debut.

The first batsman to score a Test double-century on debut in England 🤩



Devon Conway, you beauty! #ENGvNZ | https://t.co/PyjT1jqj3I pic.twitter.com/CGaNWkrfDA — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

ENG vs NZ live score telecast in India

The ENG vs NZ live score telecast will start at 3:30 p.m. (IST) for each day of the Test match. The ENG vs NZ series live telecast is covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans who wish to watch the England vs New Zealand first Test match live on television can tune into Sony SIX channel. They can also use the SonyLIV app and website to stream the ENG vs NZ series.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter