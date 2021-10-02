Devon Conway Believes Defeating India In Home Turf Will Be Bigger Success Than Winning WTC

New Zealand batter Devon Conway believes that defeating India on their own turf will be a bigger success for them than winning the World Test Championship final. In an interview with stuff.co.nz, Conway claimed that beating India in their own backyard would be a "serious achievement" for the team, which they would eagerly try to accomplish during their India tour. Back in June, India and New Zealand faced off in a one-off red-ball match to decide the winner of the WTC final. The Kiwis defeated India to lift the inaugural WTC title.

Conway on subcontinent pitches

Conway went on to add that batting on subcontinent surfaces is dangerous. Conway believes that batting in the Indian subcontinent requires mental toughness, as well as knowing when to score runs. Conway believes that scoring runs on those pitches are critical and that if a player isn't attempting to do so, he won't be in a strong position. In the subcontinent conditions, the 30-year-old believes it is critical to develop a plan and stick to it as much as possible to put runs on the board.

Devon Conway played a crucial role in New Zealand's win against India in the WTC final. The South Africa-born cricketer was one of the only two batters who scored at an average of more than 50 in the low-scoring thriller, the other being his captain Kane Williamson. Opening the batting with Tom Latham, Conway scored a magnificent half-century in New Zealand's first innings in the match. Conway scored 54 off 153 balls before he was dismissed by Ishant Sharma. However, he along with Williamson had already created a solid base for others before being dismissed. New Zealand eventually won the match by 8 wickets.

Ever since Devon Conway announced his arrival at the international stage, he has managed to impress one and all with his amazing batting skills. Conway is the only player after Virat Kohli in international cricket with an average of above 50 in all three formats. However, one should note that Conway has not played as many matches as Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Conway is also part of New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad. New Zealand is scheduled to visit India for a three-match Test series after the T20 World Cup.

Image: AP