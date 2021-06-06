Devon Conway Breaks 39-year-old Record In Debut Test Against England

New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway on Saturday broke a 39-year-old record as he scored 23 in the second innings of his debut Test match at Lord's. Conway, who scored a double-century in the first innings of his debut Test match, broke the record of former South African-Australian batsman Kepler Wessels, who had scored most runs as an opener on Test debut. Conway's aggregate of 223 runs saw him break Wessels' record of 218 runs on his Test debut. Wessels had scored 162 and 46 runs as an opener in his Test debut match against England in 1982.

Conway impressed the entire cricket fraternity as he scored an amazing 200 runs in the first innings of his maiden Test match. The South African-born New Zealand cricketer, who made his debut against England on June 2, opened the innings for the Black Caps alongside Tom Latham. Conway batted until the end as he scored 200 runs in the first innings before being dismissed run-out by Ollie Pope in the 123rd over. When Conway came to the crease in the second innings of the match, he scored 23 runs off 64 balls before being bowled out by England debutant Ollie Robinson. In the process, Conway broke the 39-year-old record of most runs scored as an opener in the debut Test.

Conway is fifth on the list of most runs scored in the debut Test. West Indies’ Lawrence Row is on top of the list as he had scored 314 runs against New Zealand back in 1972. Tip Foster of England (306 runs), Pakistan's Yasir Hameed (275 runs), Kyle Rico Mayers of West Indies (250 runs) are other players on the list with the most runs in a debut Test match. Conway also broke the record of Kiwi batsman Matthew Sinclair, who had scored (214) most runs for New Zealand in a debut Test match.

Conway breaks Ganguly's 25-year-old record

As Conway smashed a century in the first innings of the first Test match against England, he became the first cricketer after India's Sourav Ganguly to score a ton in his debut match at the iconic Lord's. Conway's debut century broke Sourav Ganguly’s previous record at the Lord’s which was intact for a period of 25 years until Wednesday. Conway broke Sourav Ganguly’s previous record for the highest score on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. With this knock, Conway became the 6th cricketer in history to score a century on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

IMAGE: BlackCaps/Twitter

