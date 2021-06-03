Devon Conway Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Lord's Record, Prompts Remark From Kane Williamson

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test match was marked by Devon Conway’s brilliant century at the Lord’s on his Test debut on Wednesday. The Devon Conway debut century broke Sourav Ganguly’s previous record at the Lord’s which was intact for a period of 25 years until Wednesday. With his century, Devon Conway broke Sourav Ganguly’s previous record for the highest score on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Devon Conway Sourav Ganguly record for 25 years

Devon Conway played a brilliant knock of 136 runs from 240 balls during the opening day of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match. With this knock, Conway became the 6th cricketer in history to score a century on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Conway also became the 12th New Zealand player to score a century on a Test debut. However, the most noticeable record that was broken by the New Zealand opener previously belonged to former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly's record at Lord's Cricket Ground

Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the India tour of England in 1996. On his Test debut, Ganguly played a brilliant knock of 131 runs which remained as the highest score by a Test debutant at Lord’s until the Devon Convoy debut century. What’s interesting to note is that the Devon Conway Sourav Ganguly record is marked by a peculiar coincidence where Sourav Ganguly and Devon Conway’s birthday falls on the same day of July 8.

Devon Conway speaks on his debut experience

Speaking after the end of the first day, Devon Conway recalled his opportunity to have a look at all the legends and the names on the honours board at the Lord’s when the New Zealand team arrived a few days back. He even asked Kane Williamson about what it felt like to see his name on that board. After Devon Conway scored his century, the first thing that Williamson told him in the dressing room was, “Now you know what it's like, bro”. The Devon Conway debut century helped New Zealand finish in a strong position at the end of the first day with a score of 246/3.

ENG vs NZ live telecast in India

The ENG vs NZ live telecast will start at 3:30 p.m. (IST) for each day of the Test match. The England vs New Zealand live telecast is covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans who wish to watch the ENG vs NZ live match on television can tune into Sony SIX channel. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to stream the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match.

