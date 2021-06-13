Devon Conway Makes Statement Against England, Rings Red Alert For India Ahead Of WTC Final

In a major confidence booster ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, New Zealand defeated England by 8 wickets and clinched the two-match Test series at Edgbaston. Chasing a target meager target of 38 runs, New Zealand lost only 2 wickets with stand-in captain Tom Latham hitting the winning runs. Notably, Devon Conway who took the host by storm in his debut series only was chosen as the player of the series. In the 2 Test matches against England, Devon Conway scored a total of 306 runs with an average of 76.50. Notably, Devon Conway took Joe Root & Co. by surprise as in his debut innings the left-handed batsman scored a double century.

Devon Conway gets players of the series award as New Zealand wins by 8 wickets

Devon Conway's Test debut registered in the history books after he scored a double century at Lord's cricket ground. In fact, Devon Conway in his first international Test innings smashed multiple records. On day 1 of the first Test, Conway became the 6th cricketer in history to score a century on a Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut at the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the India tour of England in 1996. On his Test debut, Ganguly played a brilliant knock of 131 runs which remained as the highest score by a Test debutant at Lord’s until the Devon Conway debut century.

Very excited to play WTC Final against India says, Devon Conway

For his brilliant batting in the Test series, Conway was chosen as the player of the series. After being chosen as the player of the series Conway said, "I think very special feeling to win here in England. Pretty special feeling and will take some time to sink in. It's been a good challenge and very exciting for me. Learning from Tom helped. It's a big step up and you are coming out against world-class bowlers and it's about trusting your process and taking each ball as it comes. It's about trying to watch the ball and try and stay in the moment."

Unfortunately, I hit one straight down the throat in the second Test and I knew I got it well, probably got a little too ahead of myself and hit it too hard. Very excited for the WTC final. We are all looking forward to it," added Conway.

New Zealand seal their Test series victory in England after 22 years

New Zealand, whose next stop is in Southampton to face India in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final from June 18, registered their first Test series win in England since 1999. On the other hand, England lost their first home Test series since 2014. Kiwi pacer Matt Henry was chosen as the man of the match for his outstanding bowling in both the innings of the second Test. Neil Wagner and Matt Henry took three wickets each as England was bundled out for 122 in the second innings, and in the end, New Zealand won the second Test on Day Four comfortably by eight wickets here at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor remained unbeaten on 23 and 0 respectively as the side registered a comprehensive win over the hosts. In the second Test, New Zealand made six changes, but every player that came in gave a spirited performance. With this win, New Zealand won the two-match series 1-0 and now the side would enter the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) confidently.

