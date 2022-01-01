Devon Conway Scripts History, Becomes 1st Player To Score Tons In Maiden Tests Home & Away

Devon Conway continues his rise in the longest format of the game with yet another century to his name. The left-hander on Saturday scored 122 runs which guided New Zealand to 258-5 at stumps on day 1 of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test. The NZ vs BAN 1st Test is currently underway at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Devon Conway's century

With century on Saturday, Devon Conway also got his name written in history books by becoming the sixth player to score a century in the maiden innings both home and away in men's Tests. Devon Conway burst onto the international scene in 2021 at the age of 29 with a double century in his first test innings against England. The left-handed batsman has till date played 4 Test matches scoring a double century, a century and two half-centuries accumulating a total of 501 runs at an average of 83.

That Devon Conway 💯 moment from the viewing area 👀 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/dUlxUuinnE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 1, 2022

NZ vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 highlights

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first. With moisture on the pitch Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam put the home team on back foot. Batting first New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham in the fourth over of the match. Conway struggled early, surviving a review for lbw before he had scored. Onc eth pitch dried up it was time for New Zealand batsmen to take control of the match. Conway steadied the ship of the New Zealand innings and from there on he dominated the Bangladesh bowling attack.

The left-hander completed his century by tea time but was finally removed for 122 before the second new ball was taken. Conway had put on 138 for the second wicket with Will Young when Young was run out in the 49th over. With the bowlers struggling to find the means to a breakthrough, New Zealand wasted Young's wickets when he set off for a single to mid-wicket and Conway sent him back. An accurate throw to the keeper saw Young run out for a hard-earned 52. Henry Nicholls was 32 not out at stumps. Tom Blundell was out for 11 in the last over of the day.