Devon Conway Wins ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award Ahead Of Teammate Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has become the latest recipient of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award. Conway won the award for some amazing performances in the month of June while playing Tests for New Zealand. Conway played three Test matches in June, two of which came against England and one against India in the WTC final. Conway was picked for the award over fellow teammate Kyle Jamieson and South African keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

Devon Conway announced his arrival to the world with an incredible double-century in his debut Test against England last month. He followed that up with two half-centuries in the next two matches, one of which came against India in the World Test Championship final. The South Africa-born Kiwi batsman scored 379 runs at an average of 63.16 in June. Conway won the award ahead of fellow Kiwi teammate Kyle Jamieson, who was the star performer during the WTC final against India.

"I’m truly honoured to win this award. That I have received it for my performances in Test cricket makes it extra special. Scoring a double century at Lord’s was a dream come true for me and to have also been able to contribute to our win over India in the ICC World Test Championship Final is something that I know I will proudly look back on in years to come. I would like to thank the ICC and New Zealand Cricket for their support and encouragement and look forward to the international cricket to come in the second half of this year," Conway was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Sophie Ecclestone wins in female category

Meanwhile, England's Sophie Ecclestone won the award in the women's category for her incredible performance with the ball in the one-off Test against India last month. Ecclestone picked a total of 8 wickets in the game and followed that up with two three-wicket hauls in the next two ODI games against India. She has become the second English female cricketer to win the ICC accolade after Tammy Beaumont, who won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award in February.

