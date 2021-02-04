DG Vs MA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

The Deccan Gladiators are set to face the Maratha Arabians in the Super League match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday, February 4 at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DG vs MA Dream11 prediction, probable DG vs MA playing 11 and DG vs MA Dream11 team.

DG vs MA Dream11 prediction: DG vs MA Dream11 preview

For the Gladiators, there is still a mathematical chance to qualify for the knockout stage by winning the upcoming match versus the Arabians. They need to win the upcoming match by a good margin and hope that Team Abu Dhabi and the Bangla Tigers lose their respective matches later in the day to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stage.

For the Arabians, the tournament is done and dusted as they will look to stop the Gladiators. Mohammad Hafeez has been the only bright spark with the middle-order being a big worry for the team as they have failed to fire in the tournament. Their previous match versus Team Abu Dhabi ended in crushing defeat which has blown away their confidence. They will be playing for pride following a disastrous campaign and will look to bounce back and win the contest.

DG vs MA Dream11 prediction: probable DG vs MA playing 11

DG: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sunil Narine, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Anwar Ali, Ravi Rampaul, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Zeeshan Zameer

MA: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Muktar Ali, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Alishan Sharafu, Sompal Kami, Maroof Merchant

DG vs MA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DG vs MA Dream11 team

Mohammad Hafeez

Shoaib Malik

Azam Khan

Zahoor Khan

DG vs MA match prediction: DG vs MA Dream11 team

DG vs MA live: DG vs MA match prediction

As per our DG vs MA Dream11 prediction, DG should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DG vs MA Dream11 prediction, top picks and DG vs MA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DG vs MA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

