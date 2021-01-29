DG Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Deccan Gladiators (DG) and Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday, January 29 at 8:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction, probable DG vs TAD playing 11 and DG vs TAD Dream11 team.

DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction: DG vs TAD Dream11 preview

Deccan Gladiators are currently at the last spot of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Group B standings as they lost their last game against Pune Devils. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are yet to play a game at the competition, with Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling and Naveen-ul-Haq expected to shine.

DG vs TAD live: DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM local time, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Also Read l Abu Dhabi T10 League Devils vs Qalandars live stream, pitch & weather report, preview

DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction: DG vs TAD Dream11 team, squad list

DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Deccan Gladiators squad

Mohammad Shahzad(w), Sunil Narine, Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard(c), Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron Summers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem

DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Team Abu Dhabi squad

Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Luke Wright(c), Ben Duckett, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox(w), Chris Morris, Hayden Walsh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Avishka Fernando, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Also Read l MA vs DB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League match preview

DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction: DG vs TAD Dream11 team, top picks

Deccan Gladiators: Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq

DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction: DG vs TAD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (VC), Cameron Delport

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Narine, Paul Stirling

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari

Also Read l Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Arabians vs Bulls live stream, pitch & weather report, team news

DG vs TAD live: DG vs TAD match prediction

Our Dream11 prediction is that Team Abu Dhabi will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DG vs TAD match prediction and DG vs TAD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DG vs TAD Dream11 team and DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l DB vs BT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League match preview

Image Source: Deccan Gladiators/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.