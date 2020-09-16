DHA Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Dhanbad Dynamos battle it out against Bokaro Blasters in the fourth match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Wednesday, September 16. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our DHA vs BOK match prediction, DHA vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable DHA vs BOK playing 11. Fans can catch the DHA vs BOK live streaming in India on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Dynamos and Blasters play their first match of the JPL T20 on September 16. Both the teams will aim to build momentum for the competition with a win in their opening encounter. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association along with sports management firm TCM have come together to organise a tournament featuring six teams from the states. The cricket board aims to make this an annual event for the development of the sport as well as players.
Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.
Vikash Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya
Wicket-keepers: V.Jena
Batsmen: K.Deobrat, P.Chourasiya, S.Rizvi, V.Vishal
All-rounders: Vikash Singh (Vice-captain), Vishal Singh (Captain), Y.Kumar
Bowlers: A.Singh, J.Yadav, V.Kumar
As per our DHA vs BOK match prediction, DHA will be favourites to win the match.
