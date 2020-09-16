DHA Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Dhanbad Dynamos battle it out against Bokaro Blasters in the fourth match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Wednesday, September 16. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our DHA vs BOK match prediction, DHA vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable DHA vs BOK playing 11. Fans can catch the DHA vs BOK live streaming in India on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction and match preview

Dynamos and Blasters play their first match of the JPL T20 on September 16. Both the teams will aim to build momentum for the competition with a win in their opening encounter. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association along with sports management firm TCM have come together to organise a tournament featuring six teams from the states. The cricket board aims to make this an annual event for the development of the sport as well as players.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Makes A Statement Before The Tournament, Puts Everyone On Notice

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Squad for the DHA vs BOK playing 11

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK Dream11 team: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK Dream11 team: BOK squad

Vikash Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Wants Virat Kohli-led RCB To Win The Tournament This Time

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK top picks

Vishal Singh

Vikash Singh

K. Deobrat

V. Kumar

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: V.Jena

Batsmen: K.Deobrat, P.Chourasiya, S.Rizvi, V.Vishal

All-rounders: Vikash Singh (Vice-captain), Vishal Singh (Captain), Y.Kumar

Bowlers: A.Singh, J.Yadav, V.Kumar

ALSO READ | Gloucestershire Brutally Trolls Babar Azam As He Failed To Make An Impact Against Them

DHA vs BOK match prediction

As per our DHA vs BOK match prediction, DHA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction, DHA vs BOK top picks and DHA vs BOK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DHA vs BOK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals Coach On Ben Stokes' Availability For IPL 2020: 'A Difficult Scenario'

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter