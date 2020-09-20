DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Dhanbad Dynamos are set to square off against Dumka Daredevils in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our DHA vs DUM match prediction, DHA vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable DHA vs DUM playing 11. Streaming of DHA vs DUM live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
DHA are currently 6th on the points table and on Saturday won a close match against Ranchi Raiders by 2 wickets. The win will be a morale booster for the side as they take on an in-form team n their upcoming match. Meanwhile, DUM has a perfect record winning all their three matches in the tournament so far and will look to continue their winning momentum. Even though the match looks one-sided on paper, expect DHA to put up a good fight.
Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Kumar Aniket,Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena,Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh
Alok Sharma, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty
S Raj
As per our DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DUM will be favourites to win the match.
