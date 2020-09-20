DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Dhanbad Dynamos are set to square off against Dumka Daredevils in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our DHA vs DUM match prediction, DHA vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable DHA vs DUM playing 11. Streaming of DHA vs DUM live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

DHA vs DUM live: DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction and preview

DHA are currently 6th on the points table and on Saturday won a close match against Ranchi Raiders by 2 wickets. The win will be a morale booster for the side as they take on an in-form team n their upcoming match. Meanwhile, DUM has a perfect record winning all their three matches in the tournament so far and will look to continue their winning momentum. Even though the match looks one-sided on paper, expect DHA to put up a good fight.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Live Streaming, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DHA vs DUM Dream11 team

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: DHA vs DUM playing11 team: Dhanbad squad

Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Kumar Aniket,Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena,Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh

Also Read: MI Vs CSK: All Closest Matches Between IPL Heavyweights Over The Years

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: DHA vs DUM playing11 team: Dumka squad

Alok Sharma, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

Also Read:IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the DHA vs DUM playing11

R Singh

S Raj

JP Yadav

DHA vs DUM live: DHA vs DUM Dream11 team

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction

As per our DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DUM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM top picks and DHA vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DHA vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter