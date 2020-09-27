DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Live Info

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will take on the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in Match 26 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 27, 2020. The clash will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM Dream11 team, DHA vs DUM match prediction and match preview.
The Dhanbad Dynamos have been in fine form during the Jharkhand Premier League this season. The Dynamos have accumulated five wins so far and are on top of the JPL T20 standings. On the other hand, the Dumka Daredevils have also enjoyed a good tournament, having registered four wins in their seven games so far.
While the Dynamos are the favourites, they suffered a one-run defeat against Ranchi Raiders in their previous game. The Daredevils also lost their last game, losing by 14 runs to Bokaro Blasters. The last match between the two teams saw the Dynamos comprehensively win it by seven wickets.
