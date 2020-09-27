DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Live Info

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will take on the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in Match 26 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 27, 2020. The clash will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM Dream11 team, DHA vs DUM match prediction and match preview.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Feature In Dream11 IPL 2020's Special Week 1 Review; Watch Video

DHA vs DUM live: DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction and preview

The Dhanbad Dynamos have been in fine form during the Jharkhand Premier League this season. The Dynamos have accumulated five wins so far and are on top of the JPL T20 standings. On the other hand, the Dumka Daredevils have also enjoyed a good tournament, having registered four wins in their seven games so far.

While the Dynamos are the favourites, they suffered a one-run defeat against Ranchi Raiders in their previous game. The Daredevils also lost their last game, losing by 14 runs to Bokaro Blasters. The last match between the two teams saw the Dynamos comprehensively win it by seven wickets.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Players Honour Late Legends SP Balasubramanyam And Dean Jones

DHA vs DUM live: Probable DHA vs DUM playing 11

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav. Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Mohit Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Alok Sharma, Bhanu Ahmed, Sonu Kr-Singh, Neel Bhaskar, Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Akshay Jain.

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: DHA vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Md Nazim Siddiqui, Mohit Kumar

Md Nazim Siddiqui, Mohit Kumar Batsmen: Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Arnav Sinha

Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Arnav Sinha All-rounders: Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh

Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh Bowlers: Shubham Singh Jr, Jai Prakash Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty

Also Read: England Women Vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: DHA vs DUM Dream11 top picks

DHA vs DUM Dream11 team captain: Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh

DHA vs DUM Dream11 team vice-captain: Mohit Kumar, Kaushal Singh

DHA vs DUM live: DHA vs DUM match prediction

We predict that the Dhanbad Dynamos will comfortably beat the Dumka Daredevils in the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Names Young Indian Batsman Who Resembles Rohit Sharma

Note: The DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM top picks and DHA vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DHA vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: JSCA Twitter)