DHA Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Dhanbad Dynamos face Singhbhum Strikers in the 21st league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am (IST). Here is a look at our DHA vs SIN match prediction, DHA vs SIN Dream11 team, and the probable DHA vs SIN playing 11. Fans of the league can catch the streaming of DHA vs SIN live on the FanCode app.
The two teams will battle it out for the second time in the competition. Strikers ended up on the winning side when the two clashed earlier in a thrilling low-scorer. Dynamos are the table toppers in Jharkhand Premier League T20 and will want to maintain their position at the top. They have emerged victorious in four of their six fixtures so far. Strikers have a formidable team themselves and positioned third on the table.
Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh
Wicket-keepers: S. Kumar, N. Siddiqui
Batsmen: W. Beng, S. Setu, S. Rizvi
All-rounders: S. Raj (captain), K. Suraj, V. Singh
Bowlers: B. Krishna, J. Yadav (vice-captain), A. Lala
Our DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction is that the Dynamos will be victorious in this contest.
