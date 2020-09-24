DHA Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Dhanbad Dynamos face Singhbhum Strikers in the 21st league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am (IST). Here is a look at our DHA vs SIN match prediction, DHA vs SIN Dream11 team, and the probable DHA vs SIN playing 11. Fans of the league can catch the streaming of DHA vs SIN live on the FanCode app.

DHA vs SIN live: DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction and match preview

The two teams will battle it out for the second time in the competition. Strikers ended up on the winning side when the two clashed earlier in a thrilling low-scorer. Dynamos are the table toppers in Jharkhand Premier League T20 and will want to maintain their position at the top. They have emerged victorious in four of their six fixtures so far. Strikers have a formidable team themselves and positioned third on the table.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle & Others Shocked By Dean Jones' Demise; Tributes Pour In

DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squad for the DHA vs SIN playing 11

DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction: DHA vs SIN Dream11 team: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: Irfan Pathan Mourns Tragic Demise Of Former Australian Cricketer

DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction: DHA vs SIN Dream11 team: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Completes 200 Sixes In Dream11 IPL Cricket, Fans Congratulate Mumbai Captain

DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction: DHA vs SIN top picks

S. Raj

J. Yadav

K. Suraj

B. Krishna

DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction: DHA vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Kumar, N. Siddiqui

Batsmen: W. Beng, S. Setu, S. Rizvi

All-rounders: S. Raj (captain), K. Suraj, V. Singh

Bowlers: B. Krishna, J. Yadav (vice-captain), A. Lala

DHA vs SIN live: DHA vs SIN match prediction

Our DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction is that the Dynamos will be victorious in this contest.

Note: The DHA vs SIN Dream11 prediction, DHA vs SIN top picks and DHA vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DHA vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: TV Company Releases Statement After Dream11 IPL Commentator Passes Away

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter