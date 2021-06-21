Dhaka T20 2021 AL Vs GGC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Abahani Limited and Gazi Group Cricketers will face each other in the super league match of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Monday, June 21. The AL vs GGC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the AL vs GGC match, here’s a look at AL vs GGC live streaming details of the match with the AL vs GGC pitch report and AL vs GGC live score.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: AL vs GGC match preview

Abahani Limited has been playing excellent cricket throughout the tournament and will be looking to continue to do so as the tournament progresses. The team comes into this match after beating Mohammedan Sporting Club in their previous fixture. Abahani went onto win the match by 60 runs. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim looked impressive in that match scoring an unbeaten 57 runs for which he was awarded the named man of the match. Apart from Rahim, Munim Shahriar also scored runs at the top while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain performed well with the ball with two wickets apiece.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after their previous match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. The team will be looking to bring their A-game on the table when they take on a very strong Abahani Limited team in the upcoming fixture. This should be a good contest to watch.

AL vs GGC pitch and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

The conditions do not look good as there will be a thunderstorm before the start of the fixture. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rains not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AL vs GGC prediction.

AL vs GGC live streaming details and AL vs GGC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the AL vs GGC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the AL vs GGC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

Image: Abahani Limited / Twitter