Dhaka T20 2021 AL Vs PDSC: Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will meet in Match 78 of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Wednesday, June 23. The AL vs PDSC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the AL vs PDSC match, here’s a look at AL vs PDSC live streaming details of the match with the AL vs PDSC pitch report and AL vs PDSC live scores.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Dhaka T20 2021 live: AL vs PDSC match preview

The Abahani Limited have emerged to be the most dominant team in the ongoing Dhaka T20 League. They comfortably sit at the top of the points table after having faced just three losses from 13 fixtures. After having played an exceptional level of cricket so far in the T20 competition, Abahani Limited will be looking to capitalise on the momentum in their upcoming clashes as well. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have also impressed with their consistency in the league.

They are paced at the third spot after losing only two out of their ten fixtures. Considering the star-studded lineups of the two in-form side, the upcoming fixture promises to be an enthralling one for the fans. While the match is expected to be a closely fought battle, Abahani Limited appear to be the favourites to clinch the contest as per our AL vs PDSC prediction.

AL vs PDSC pitch report and weather forecast

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. The faster bowlers are expected to dominate the upcoming encounter. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss could look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

The conditions in Dhaka seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. While a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match, there also no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the fixture and the wind gusts will be around 19 km/h.

AL vs PDSC live streaming details and AL vs PDSC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the AL vs PDSC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the AL vs PDSC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

