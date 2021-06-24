Dhaka T20 2021 AL Vs SJDC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face each other in the Super League match of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Thursday, June 24. The AL vs SJDC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium starting from 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the AL vs SJDC match, here’s a look at AL vs SJDC live streaming details of the match with the AL vs SJDC pitch report and AL vs SJDC live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: AL vs SJDC match preview

Abahani Limited have started their Super League campaign unbeaten due to which they are currently at the top of the Super League stage and will want to keep hold of the position by winning this match. The team has so far played three matches and have managed to win all three fixtures putting them in prime position to reach the final of the tournament. AL will look to make it four wins out of four by beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the upcoming fixture. The team come into this fixture by beating Prime Doleshwar in their previous fixture by 7 wickets under D/L method.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Super League (4th Round)#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/p4gSevhILU — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 23, 2021

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, have two wins and one loss in the Super League stage so far and will look to upset the heavily-favoured Abahani Limited in the upcoming fixture. The team comes into this fixture after winning their previous fixture against Mohammedan Sporting Club. They won the match by 7 wickets and will look to keep the winning momentum going in the upcoming match.

AL vs SJDC pitch report and weather update

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. Going by Friday's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

The conditions will be cloudy during the start of the fixture and will continue to be the same as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain in the later stages of the match, the teams batting second will be hoping to get the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AL vs SJDC prediction.

AL vs SJDC live streaming details and AL vs SJDC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the AL vs SJDC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the AL vs SJDC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website. Speaking about AL vs SJDC prediction, MSC is expected to come out on top in this contest.

Image: Abahani Limited / Twitter