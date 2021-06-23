Dhaka T20 2021 GGC Vs MSC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Gazi Group Cricketers will take on the Mohammedan Sporting Club in a group stage match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on June 24, 2021. Here are the Dhaka T20 2021 GGC vs MSC live streaming details, the GGC vs MSC pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

Prime Bank Cricket Club won by 2 wickets.#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/rqppRMk9vZ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 23, 2021

Dhaka T20 2021: Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club preview

The middle two teams of the Dhaka T20 2021, the Gazi Group Cricketers and the Mohammedan Sporting Club will go up against each other on Thursday, June 24. Currently in 5th place on the table, the Gazi Group Cricketers have managed seven wins, six losses and three draws so far in the tournament. They will come into this match with a close 2 wicket loss to the Prime Bank Cricket Club. Meanwhile, in the 6th spot with an even seven wins and losses, the Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having lost their last four games.

Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club squads

Gazi Group Cricketers: Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Mohiuddin Tareq.

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Asif Hasan Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Mazid, Avishek Mitra, Yeasin Arafat

Dhaka T20 2021: GGC vs MSC live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the Dhaka T20 League on TV, the Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match will be televised in India on the DSport channel. Fans who wish to watch the Dhaka T20 2021 live stream in India can do so on the YuppTV app and website. The GGC vs MSC live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media.

GGC vs MSC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has generally been a bowling friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 100-110 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match so we can expect an uninterrupted game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 83% humidity and 92% cloud cover.

GGC vs MSC prediction

According to our GGC vs MSC prediction, the Gazi Group Cricketers will win this match.

