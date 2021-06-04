Dhaka T20 2021 Live: DOHS Vs PAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 16 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Old DOHS Sports Club and the Partex Sporting Club on June 5. The 16th match in the 3rd round is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Ahead of the DOHS vs PAR match, here’s a look at all the details like the live streaming of the match with the pitch and the weather report.

Dhaka T20 2021 live preview

The Dhaka Premier League was meant to be a 50-over cricket tournament for the 2019-20 season. However, the tournament was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, after completing just one round. The Dhaka Premier League has now been resumed as a T20 tournament to prepare the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhaka T20 2021 live match: DOHS vs PAR

The Old DOHS Sports Club and the Partex Sporting Club are currently in the 8th and 11th position of the DPL points table respectively after the 2nd Round. Both the teams will be looking for their first win in the Dhaka T20 league in the upcoming match. Although the Old DOHS Sports Club are yet to register a win in the league, their strong bowling attack followed by a dependable batting lineup will help them gain some winning momentum in the Dhaka T20 league. On the other hand, the Partex Sporting Club will have to come up with an all-round performance to register their first win.

DOHS vs PAR live streaming details

The live telecast of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League is available on the DSports channel in India. Moreover, the DOHS vs PAR live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the DOHS vs PAR live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website. The DOHS vs PAR live scores will begin from 8:30 a.m. IST on June 5.

DOHS vs PAR weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the DOHS vs PAR match is expected to be in the range of 36 degree Celsius (highest) and 26 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 67 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 67 % and the weather forecast suggests a partly sunny atmosphere with thunderstorms in the morning.

DOHS vs PAR pitch report

The pitch is expected to aid the batsmen as the match keeps progressing. As per the DOHS vs PAR pitch report, the batsmen are expected to dominate the match and the bowlers will get some help in the early overs due to which early wickets will be of the utmost importance. As the humidity increases throughout the match, the bowler would find it difficult to get a grip on the bowl. Considering the match will be a morning fixture, the captain winning the toss would select to bowl first.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter