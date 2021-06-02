Dhaka T20 2021 Live: LOR Vs BU Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 10 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Legends of Rupganj and the Brothers Union on June 3. The 10th match in the 2nd round is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Ahead of the LOR vs BU match, here’s a look at all the details like the live streaming of the match with the pitch and the weather report.

Dhaka T20 2021 live preview

The Dhaka Premier League was meant to be a 50-over cricket tournament for the 2019-20 season. However, the tournament was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, after completing just one round. The Dhaka Premier League has now been resumed as a T20 tournament to prepare the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhaka T20 2021 live match between LOR and BU

A total of 12 teams are participating in the Dhaka T20 Premier League. The Legends of Rupganj and the Brothers Union are currently in the 7th and 8th position of the DPL points table. Both teams would be looking to resume the tournament with a win as both the teams were awarded a single point due to the postponement of the league.

LOR vs BU live streaming details

The live telecast of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League is available on the DSports channel in India. Moreover, the LOR vs BU live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the LOR vs BU live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website. The LOR vs BU live scores will begin from 8:30 a.m. IST on June 3.

In conversation with the clubs and the BCB Management, the CCCM has decided to shift fixtures at BKSP scheduled on June 01, 03 to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur which will hold three matches a day for the next four days (02-05 June). pic.twitter.com/bOBvoDUy7R — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2021

LOR vs BU weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the LOR vs BU match is expected to be in the range of 35 degree Celsius (highest) and 27 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be an 84 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 81 % and the weather forecast suggests a partly sunny atmosphere with thunderstorms in the morning.

LOR vs BU pitch report

The pitch is expected to show balanced traits that will provide assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. As per the LOR vs BU pitch report, the batsmen are expected to dominate the match due to the past batting performances from both teams. As the humidity increases throughout the match, the bowler would find it difficult to get a grip on the bowl. Considering this factor, the captain winning the toss would select to bowl first.

Image Source: AP