Dhaka T20 2021 Live: LOR Vs KSKS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 13 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Legends of Rupganj and the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity on June 4. The 13th match in the 3rd round is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Ahead of the LOR vs KSKS match, here’s a look at all the details like the live streaming of the match with the pitch and the weather report.

Dhaka T20 2021 live preview

The Dhaka Premier League was meant to be a 50-over cricket tournament for the 2019-20 season. However, the tournament was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, after completing just one round. The Dhaka Premier League has now been resumed as a T20 tournament to prepare the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhaka T20 2021 live match: LOR vs KSKS

A total of 12 teams are participating in the Dhaka T20 Premier League. The Legends of Rupganj and the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity are currently in the 9th and 12th position of the DPL points table. The Legends of Rupganj lost their last match against the Brothers Union while the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity is yet to score a point in the Dhaka T20 tournament. Both the teams would be looking to win this match to secure a higher spot in the Dhaka T20 points table.

In conversation with the clubs and the BCB Management, the CCCM has decided to shift fixtures at BKSP scheduled on June 01, 03 to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur which will hold three matches a day for the next four days (02-05 June). pic.twitter.com/bOBvoDUy7R — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2021

LOR vs KSKS live streaming details

The live telecast of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League is available on the DSports channel in India. Moreover, the LOR vs KSKS live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the LOR vs KSKS live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website. The LOR vs KSKS live scores will begin from 8:30 a.m. IST on June 4.

LOR vs KSKS weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the LOR vs KSKS match is expected to be in the range of 36 degree Celsius (highest) and 28 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 56 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 76 % and the weather forecast suggests a partly sunny atmosphere with thunderstorms in the morning.

LOR vs KSKS pitch report

The pitch is expected to show balanced traits that will aid both the batsmen and the bowlers. As per the LOR vs KSKS pitch report, the batsmen are expected to dominate the match as the ball is expected to move towards the phase of the bat which will help create better shots. As the humidity increases throughout the match, the bowler would find it difficult to get a grip on the bowl. Considering this factor, the captain winning the toss would select to bowl first.

Image Source: AP