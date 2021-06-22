Dhaka T20 2021 LOR Vs PAR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Legends of Rupganj will take on the Partex Sporting Club in a group stage match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground on June 23, 2021. Here are the Dhaka T20 2021 LOR vs PAR live streaming details, the LOR vs PAR pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

Legends of Rupganj won by 6 wickets (D/L Method)#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/4diKrWbOVK — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 22, 2021

Dhaka T20 2021: Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club preview

The bottom two teams of the Dhaka T20 2021, the Legends of Rupganj and the Partex Sporting Club will o up against each other on Wednesday, June 23. Currently in 11th place (second-last in the tournament), the Legends of Rupganj have managed just three wins from 10 games. They will come into this match with a 6 wicket D/L win over the Old DOHS Sports Club in their last match. Meanwhile, winless after 11 games and in the last place on the table, the Partex Sporting Club will be hoping to notch up their first win of the series in this game. Both sides have nearly no chance of making it to the playoffs.

Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club squads

Legends of Rupganj: Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik, Qazi Onik

Partex Sporting Club: Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Dhaka T20 2021: LOR vs PAR live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the Dhaka T20 League on TV, the Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club match will be televised in India on the DSport channel. Fans who wish to watch the Dhaka T20 2021 live stream in India can do so on the YuppTV app and website. The LOR vs PAR live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media.

LOR vs PAR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 130-140 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain at the start of this match so we can expect an interrupted game. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C, with 68% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

LOR vs PAR prediction

According to our LOR vs PAR prediction, the Legends of Rupganj side will win this match.

Note: The Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

