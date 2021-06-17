Dhaka T20 2021 MSC Vs GGC Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 66 of the Dhaka T20 is all set to take place between the Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers on June 17. The PBCC vs KSKS Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 5:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the MSC vs GGC match, here’s a look at MSC vs GGC live streaming details of the match with the MSC vs GGC pitch report and MSC vs GGC live score.

Dhaka T20 live: MSC vs GGC match preview

Mohammedan Sporting Club has almost booked their spot in the knockout stage and a win in this match will complete the process. The team is currently at the 4th spot on the points table with six wins, three losses from 10 matches and one match that ended in a tie. On the other hand, the Gazi Group Cricketers are sixth on the points table with six wins and four losses from 10 matches in the tournament so far. They will also eye for a win which will put them mathematically in contention for a place in the next round. This should be a cracking contest between both teams.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Points table (After 10th Round)#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/Tjwto7x5LJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 16, 2021

MSC vs GGC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch is expected to aid the batsmen as the match keeps progressing, however, bowlers will also look to have their say. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first after winning the toss. Coming to the weather part, the conditions will be cloud cover during the match but no rain is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, the teams might not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PBCC vs KSKS prediction.

MSC vs GGC playing 11 (probable)

MSC:Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur, Shamsur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nadif Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed.

GGC: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Akbar Ali, Mahmudullah (c), Yasir Ali, Ariful Haque, Zakir Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tareq.

MSC vs GGC live streaming details and MSC vs GGC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 League is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the MSC vs GGC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the MSC vs GGC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram