Dhaka T20 2021 MSC Vs SJDC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face each other in the super league match of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Wednesday, June 23. The MSC vs SJDC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the MSC vs SJDC match, here’s a look at MSC vs SJDC live streaming details of the match with the MSC vs SJDC pitch report and MSC vs SJDC live score.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: MSC vs SJDC match preview

Both teams haven't had the best of the starts in the Super League stage and are currently lying at the bottom of the Super League points table. After losing their respective previous matches, both the teams will be in the lookout for a win and this match is crucial for them to keep themselves in hunt for a place in the next round. Mohammedan Sporting Club faced Prime Bank Cricket Club in their previous match which they lost by 5 wickets. Apart from Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahmudul Hasan, no other batsmen made big scores.

Prime Bank Cricket Club won by 5 wickets.#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/LyBhe631mR — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 21, 2021

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, also lost their previous fixture to Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. They lost the match to Prime Doleshwar by 6 wickets and will look to bounce back by winning the upcoming match against Mohammedan Sporting Club. For Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Nurul Hasan played really well in the previous match. This should be a good contest to watch with both teams in need of a win.

MSC vs SJDC pitch report and weather update

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

The conditions will intermittent cloud cover during the start of the fixture and will continue to be the same as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs making it tough to make the MSC vs SJDC prediction

MSC vs SJDC live streaming details and MSC vs SJDC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the MSC vs SJDC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the MSC vs SJDC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website. Speaking about MSC vs SJDC prediction, MSC is expected to come out on top in this contest.

