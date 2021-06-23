Dhaka T20 2021 PBCC Vs GGC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers will face each other in Match 77 of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Wednesday, June 23. The PBCC vs GCC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the PBCC vs GCC match, here’s a look at PBCC vs GGC live streaming details of the match with the PBCC vs GGC pitch report and PBCC vs GGC live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: PBCC vs GCC match preview

The Prime Bank Cricket Club have showcased stunning form in the ongoing Dhaka T20 competition. After having played 13 games in the tournament, the side have lost only three games so far. Moreover, they are comfortably placed at the second spot on the points table. The Prime Bank Cricket Club have emerged as one of the favourites to clinch the championship title this year, and a victory in the upcoming contest will make them the table toppers.

The Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, occupy the fourth place on the standings. They have won seven out of their 12 matches in the league. A victory against the in-form Prime Bank Cricket Club could do wonders for their confidence. The forthcoming encounter will feature some of the most exciting cricketing talents of Bangladesh cricket, thus making the clash a highly-anticipated one. As per our PBCC vs GGC prediction, PBCC are expected to trump the GCC in the upcoming fixture.

PBCC vs GGC pitch report and weather forecast

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. The faster bowlers are expected to dominate the upcoming encounter. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

The conditions in Dhaka do not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. While a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match, there also are chances of rain interrupting the contest during the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius during the fixture and the wind gusts will be around 15 km/h.

PBCC vs GGC live streaming details and PBCC vs GGC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs GGC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs GGC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

Note: The PBCC vs GGC prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

