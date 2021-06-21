Dhaka T20 2021 PBCC Vs MSC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will face each other in the super league match of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Monday, June 21. The PBCC vs MSC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the PBCC vs MSC match, here’s a look at PBCC vs MSC live streaming details of the match with the PBCC vs MSC pitch report and PBCC vs MSC live score.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: PBCC vs MSC match preview

Both the teams are coming into this fixture after losing their previous Super League matches. The upcoming match is a Day-night encounter and both teams will be hungry for a win. The Prime Bank Cricket Club lost their previous fixture against Sheikh Jamal by 7 wickets and needs to win this upcoming fixture to keep their chances alive of making it to the knockout stage. Ahead of the crucial fixture, the team received a major blow after it was announced that their star player Tamim Iqbal would miss the remaining tournament due to injury. Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, lost their previous match to a very strong Abahani Limited by 60 runs and will also be eager to bounce back with a win. With both teams needing victory, this should be a fiercely contested match.

PBCC vs MSC pitch and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

Coming to the weather for this match, the conditions will cloudy during the start of the fixture and will continue to be the same as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PBCC vs MSC prediction.

PBCC vs MSC live streaming details and PBCC vs MSC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs MSC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs MSC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

