Dhaka T20 2021 PBCC Vs PDSC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will face each other in the super league match of the Dhaka T20 2021 on Thursday, June 24. The PBCC vs PDSC Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the PBCC vs PDSC match, here’s a look at PBCC vs PDSC live streaming details of the match with the PBCC vs PDSC pitch report and PBCC vs PDSC live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: PBCC vs PDSC match preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club has made a good start to their Super League campaign registering two wins and suffering just one loss from the three matches played so far. After losing the first match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, the team bounced back to beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 5 wickets after which they defeated Gazi Group Cricketers by two wickets in a nail-biting encounter.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club on the other hand have played four matches so far and have registered one win and one loss, while two matches ended in no result. The previous fixture was against a strong Abahani Limited team to whom they lost the match by 7 wickets. PDSC will look to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win.

PBCC vs PDSC pitch and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

Coming to the weather for this match, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the start of the fixture and the condition will only get cloudy as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get the full quota of overs.

PBCC vs PDSC live streaming details and PBCC vs PDSC live scores

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs PDSC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs PDSC live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

PBCC vs PDSC prediction

Our prediction is that PBCC will win this encounter.

