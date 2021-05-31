Dhaka T20 AL Vs DOHS Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Abahani Limited (AL) and Old DOHS Sports Club (DOHS) will contest in an upcoming match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League or the Dhaka T20 league. The match is set to begin at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) from Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 4 Ground, Savar on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Here are the AL vs DOHS live streaming details, how to watch the Dhaka T20 2021 live in India, the Dhaka T20 schedule and the pitch and weather report for the fixture.

Dhaka T20 schedule

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20



First Round#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/dpgrB3GGwZ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 30, 2021

Dhaka T20 2021: Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club preview

A total of 12 teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the T20 competition. Both Abahani Limited and Old DOHS Sports Club opening their campaigns on Monday, however, the two teams had a contrasting start to their journey. The Abahani Limited register a comprehensive 7-wicket win (D/L method) over Partex Sporting Club in their first game. Mehedi Hasan Rana and Taijul Islam were the pick of the bowlers from them as they picked up two wickets each in the match to restrict their opposition to 120. Mushfiqur Rahim carried on his spectacular form and the right-hander remained unbeaten on 38 before rain halted the contest.

The Old HOHS Sports Club locked horns with the Legends of Rupganj in their opening encounter. The team's batsmen put up an impressive show to score 171 runs in the first innings of the fixture. Mahmudul Hasan Joy starred with the bat as he contributed with 78 crucial runs from just 55 deliveries. Unfortunately, the match ended in a no contest as rain interrupted the cricketing action at the halfway mark. They will be keen to get off the mark on the points table in their second match and a victory against the in-form Abahani Limited could do wonders for their confidence at this crucial juncture.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club squads

AL: Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

DOHS: Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

AL vs DOHS live streaming and AL vs DOHS live scores details

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 is available on DSports in India. Moreover, the AL vs DOHS live streaming will be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the AL vs DOHS live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket's social media accounts and official website.

AL vs DOHS pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Savar is expected to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as bowlers. The batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards considering the star-studded line-ups of the two teams. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first considering the conditions.

According to AccuWeather, a thunderstorm is expected during the start of the fixture. There are chances that rain could delay the start of the game. While a few games ended in a no contest on the opening day of the tournament due to the weather, the rain will play spoilsport on Tuesday as well. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter