Dhaka T20 MSC Vs PAR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Partex Sporting Club will contest in Match 12 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 3. Here are our MSC vs PAR live streaming details, MSC vs PAR pitch report, how to watch Dhaka T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the MSC vs PAR live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: MSC vs PAR match preview

Mohammedan Sporting Club will be coming into the match after winning their opening fixture. The team has so far played one match in the tournament and went onto win the contest. They faced Shinepukur Cricket Club in their only match and defeated them by 3 wickets. The team will rely on skipper Shakib Al Hasan to continue his form from the first match and also hope for contributions for Abu Jayed and Yeasin Arafat to help the team make it two wins out of two.

Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Abahani Limited by 7 wickets and will be eager to win this match to get their season back on track. The team will look to Tasamul Haque and Imran Ali to do well with bat and ball in the upcoming match. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams are evenly balanced on paper.

MSC vs PAR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Coming to the weather for this match, the conditions will be sunny with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play full quota of overs.

MSC vs PAR live streaming and MSC vs PAR live scores details

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 is available on DSports in India. Moreover, the MSC vs PAR live streaming will be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the MSC vs PAR live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket's social media accounts and official website.

