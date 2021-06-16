Dhaka T20 PBCC Vs KSKS Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Match 61 of the Dhaka Premier League T20 is all set to take place between the Prime Bank Cricket Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity on June 17. The PBCC vs KSKS Dhaka T20 match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the PBCC vs KSKS match, here’s a look at PBCC vs KSKS live streaming details of the match with the PBCC vs KSKS pitch report and PBCC vs KSKS live score.

Dhaka T20 live: PBCC vs KSKS match preview

Going by the current standings on the points table Prime Bank Cricket Club sit at the top, while Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity is at the 8th position. Coming to the form of both teams Prime Bank Cricket Club have registered eight wins and two losses from 10 matches played in the tournament so far. They played their previous fixture against Brothers Union which they won by 6 wickets under the D/L method.

Match Tied (Mohammedan Sporting Club won the super over).#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/I0PmtPvUrf — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity are not having the best of the tournament so far. The team has registered four wins and have six losses from 10 matches played so far. They played their previous fixture against Mohammedan Sporting Club which they lost in a one-over eliminator after the match ended in a tie. While Prime Bank Cricket Club will start as favourites, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity will look to upset the table toppers.

PBCC vs KSKS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch is expected to aid the batsmen as the match keeps progressing, however, bowlers will also look to have their say. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first after winning the toss. Coming to the weather part, the conditions do not look good as there will be cloud cover during the match with thunderstorm expected later in the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, the teams might not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PBCC vs KSKS prediction.

PBCC vs KSKS playing 11

PBCC: Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Anamul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Mia, Alok Kapali, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

KSKS: Imtiaz Hossain, Jahurul Islam (c), Sadikur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Masum Khan, Shahriar Komol, Farhad Hossain, Ifran Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Saddam Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

PBCC vs KSKS live streaming details and PBCC vs KSKS live scores

The live telecast of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs KSKS live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs KSKS live scores, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

Image: Prime Bank Cricket Club / Twitter