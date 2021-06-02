Dhaka T20 PBCC Vs SCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club will contest in Match 9 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 2. Here are our PBCC vs SCC live streaming details, PBCC vs SCC pitch report, how to watch Dhaka T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the PBCC vs SCC live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: PBCC vs SCC match preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club has made a winning start to the tournament and will look to keep the momentum going. The team defeated Gazi Group Cricketers by 7 wickets following fine bowling and batting effort. Mustafizur Rahman and Nayeem Hasan both picked up two wickets, while Tamim Iqbal scored 46 runs to guide the team to victory. Shinepukur Cricket Club, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the campaign losing their first match against Mohammedan Sporting Club. They lost the match by 3 wickets and will look to win this match to get the season back on track.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Second Round#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/VUdJugxGly — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2021

PBCC vs SCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Coming to the weather conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain during the match. While a few games ended in a no contest on the opening day of the tournament due to the weather, both teams in this match will expect the weather to be fine in this match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

PBCC vs SCC live streaming and PBCC vs SCC live scores details

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 is available on DSports in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs SCC live streaming will be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs SCC live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket's social media accounts and official website.

