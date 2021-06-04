Dhaka T20 PDSC Vs GGC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers will contest in Match 15 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, June 4. Here are our PDSC vs GGC live streaming details, PDSC vs GGC pitch report, how to watch Dhaka T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the PDSC vs GGC live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: PDSC vs GGC match preview

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has just one win from two matches played so far and so this match is crucial for them as they look to climb the points table. They registered a 19-run win over Khelaghar in their previous outing, while their opening fixture against Brothers Union was abandoned due to rain. The team will want Imran Uzzaman and Sharifullah to do well in this match and guide them to victory.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, also have the same win-loss record like Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. The team is currently seventh on the points table and will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal. The team would want their key players Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque to do well in this contest. Both teams look good on paper and fans can expect an exciting contest.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: PDSC vs GGC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Coming to the weather for this match the conditions will be sunny with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 36 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the PDSC vs GGC Dream11 prediction a tough one.

PDSC vs GGC live streaming and PDSC vs GGC live scores details

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 is available on DSports in India. Moreover, the PDSC vs GGC live streaming will be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PDSC vs GGC live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket's social media accounts and official website.

