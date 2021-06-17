Dhaka T20 Rocked By Sabbir Rahman Using Racist Slurs And Attacking Elias Sunny

The ongoing Dhaka T20 league was organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in order to prepare for the upcoming World T20. However, the competition has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The tournament has been marred by a number of controversies and after Shakib al Hasan's infamous spat with an on-field umpire, it is Sabbir Rahman who has come under the scanner for his questionable behaviour on the field.

Sabbir Rahman allegedly throws brick at opposition player

The incident took place during a round 10 game of the T20 competition at the Partex Sporting Club on Wednesday. The Old DOHS Sports Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club were slated to contest in the particular fixture. Sabbir Rahman, who is a part of the Legends of Rupganj was not a part of the contest, however, his team had arrived at the venue in the morning. According to reports, Rahman threw a brick from outside of the field towards Elias Sunny, who was stationed at the square-leg boundary.

Moreover, it also is believed that the right-handed batsman hurled racial slurs at Elias Sunny. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club wrote a letter to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) after the commencement of the game, seeking action against Sabbir Rahman for his behaviour. It was alleged in the letter that Rahan addressed Sunny as “Oye black, black, Elias”. Moreover, it was also reported that the player threw a brick from outside the ground at the fielder, without any reason of provocation.

Sabbir Rahman career in international cricket

The 29-year-old has represented the Bangladesh team in all three formats. The player has scored 1333 runs from 66 ODIs, whereas he has 946 runs to his name from 46 T20Is. He also has played 11 Test matches, in which he has amassed 481 runs. This is not the first time that Rahman has gotten into trouble for his behaviour, as he has also had to serve bans in the past for assaulting a fan back in 2017.

Shakib al Hassan banned for four Dhaka T20 games

It all happened during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited when the all-rounder showed dissent at the umpire's decision in a rather distasteful manner. Shakib came to bowl the fourth over and after bowling a dot all, Mushfiqur Rahim dispatched him for a six and four. Later in the over, one of Shakib's balls hit Rahim on the pads and the all-rounder started appealing in an animated way.

However, the umpire shook his head which irked Shakib as he kicked the stumps and started venting out his anger and frustration on the umpire. Subsequently, in the next over Shakib Al Hasan was once again at loggerheads with the umpire's decision. Showing his dissent at the decision, he came walking aggressively towards the umpire and went on to uproot the stumps and smashed them on the ground in sheer fury as he lashed out at the on-field umpire.

