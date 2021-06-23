Dhanashree Posts A Sangeet Video With Husband Yuzvendra On 6-months Of Togetherness: Watch

It’s been almost six months since choreographer-dancer Dhanashree Verma tied the knot with ace cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple who got married in December 2020, took to their respective social media handle to wish their partners on the special occasion. Dhanashree who often mesmerizes her fans with lovely dance videos posted a clip from her sangeet ceremony where she can be seen grooving with her husband Yuzvendra.

The video showed Yuzvendra and Dhanashree performing to popular Bollywood tracks like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Saato Janam Tujhko Paate, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka in front of their family and friends. Dhanashree appears to be an impressive dancer while Yuzvendra tries really hard to match up to her level and energy in the video. Even though the cricketer seemed to forget a few steps, yet their chemistry in the video is enough to leave fans amazed and captivated. Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, “Leading the way. You’ve actually performed so well @yuzi_chahal23 can definitely see your efforts. You can’t miss out on the entire video.”

As for Yuzvendra, he wished his wife while sharing a sun-kissed picture and professing his love for her. “Happy 6 months wifey. #loveyou.” Apart from this, Yuzvendra also gave a glance at the surprise on his Instagram stories that he received from Dhanashree. Dhanashree had compiled all the memories of the two in pictures and decorated the room with them while writing “more to come.” Yuzvendra thanked her and wrote, “ Thankyou Wifey” along with a heart emoticon. For the unversed, Chahal surprised his fans on August 9, 2020, as he revealed his Roka to YouTuber and ace choreographer, Dhanashree in an intimate ceremony. He had then shared some lovable pictures with her along with a sweet caption. Later on December 22, 2020, the couple finally got married.

A few months ago, Dhanashree shared their wedding film wherein one of the clips she revealed that she and Chahal met through dancing. “We met through dancing. Yuzi came up to me and said, ‘Hey I want to learn dancing’,” she shared in that video. A short clip from this performance was featured in that video as well.

