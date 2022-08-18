Dhanashree Verma Removes Chahal From Her Name On Instagram, Yuzi Says 'new Life Loading'

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has apparently removed her husband's surname from her official Instagram handle. Dhanashree had added Chahal's surname in her Insta bio after marrying him in a private ceremony in December 2020. However, she recently removed the surname from her Instagram handle and went back to her maiden name.

Meanwhile, Chahal shared a mysterious post on Instagram a couple of days ago where he talked about starting a new life. All these speculations are purely based on Chahal's Instagram post, which came in the wake of Dhanashree removing his name from her Instagram bio. Chahal's post contained a picture of a cup of coffee with a text that read, "New Life Loading". Here's the photo that Chahal shared on his Instagram story.

Chahal had recently uploaded a photo with Dhanashree along with a red heart emoticon.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot with one another on December 22, 2020. The couple surprised their fans by posting pictures of their wedding on social media. Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber and dance choreographer meahwhile Chahal, is a regular member of Team India in limited-overs cricket.

Chahal's comeback

Chahal was left out of India's squad during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE after he witnessed a slight dip in his form. However, the Haryana-born leg-spinner made an impressive comeback into the international arena a few months later and eventually cemented his place in the Indian squad once again.

Chahal had a pretty good IPL season in 2022, where he registered his maiden IPL hat-trick while playing for his new team Rajasthan Royals. Chahal was then picked to play in the England and West Indies series. His place in the Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup is almost finalised and he could very well travel to Australia for the marquee event.

Chahal has been rested for the ongoing Zimbabwe series and will be next seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022, which starts on Saturday, August 27. Meanwhile Team India will start its campaign on Sunday, August 28 against western neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Image: Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23