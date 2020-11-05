Dhawal Kulkarni Net Worth, IPL Salary Over The Years, Career Stats And Personal Life

Playing his first match at the Dream11 IPL 2020, Dhawal Kulkarni was right in the thick of things as Mumbai lost their encounter to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Having warmed the bench the entire season, Kulkarni was called in as more permanent members of the squad were rested. Kulkarni managed to make only 3* and gave away 22 runs from his three overs at an economy of 7.33. He was also at the receiving end of a hard blow that prompted Sachin Tendulkar to petition the ICC to implement a compulsory helmet rule.

November 2019 ->> November 2020

Felt amazing to be back on the field after a year In Blue and gold 💙@mipaltan #mi #onefamily #dream11ipl pic.twitter.com/ZC1scOt1FE — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) November 4, 2020

Dhawal Kulkarni career stats

Dhawal Kulkarni made his Indian team ODI debut in 2014 against England during India's tour of England. In the 12 matches he has played, Kulkarni has taken 19 wickets, and given away 508 runs. His career-best figures are 4/34 and he has an economy of 5.09.

Kulkarni played his last ODI game against New Zealand in 2016. In T20Is, Kulkarni made his debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe. From his two T20I games, Dhawal Kulkarni has taken 3 wickets and given 55 runs. His best figures in the format are 2/23 and he has an economy of 6.87 in the format.

Kulkarni has 261 first-class wickets to his name at an economy of 2.77. He made his IPL debut in 2008 with Mumbai, before moving on to Rajasthan and then the temporary Gujarat team. He is now back with his initial Mumbai side. He has played 91 matches in the Dream11 IPL, taking 86 wickets during that time. His best figures at the tournament are 4/14 and his economy rate is a slightly high at 8.25. Dhawal's strike rate in the Dream11 IPL is 93.45.

Dhawal Kulkarni Dream11 IPL 2020 price

While the Kulkarni net worth figure is unknown, he is said to have earned ₹9.41 crore from the Dream11 IPL already over the years. In his first IPL auction, Dhawal was brought by Mumbai for ₹12 lakh. In 2011, his price was increased to ₹20 lakh. After he was released by the Mumbai side, Kulkarni's price shot up significantly, and in 2014, he was picked up by Rajasthan for ₹1.1 crore. His highest ever auction price was ₹2 crore by the Gujarat team that was brought in to replace Rajasthan while they were suspended. However, Kulkarni's price has fallen significantly since then. His current price at Mumbai is ₹75 lakh.

Dhawal Kulkarni wife

Dhawal Kulkarni got married to Shraddha Kharpude in 2016. The pair have one daughter together, born in January 2020.

Welcoming my angel 💖💖💖

#21-1-2020 pic.twitter.com/jxUFc6F1H1 — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) January 25, 2020

